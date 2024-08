In the latest edition of Minnesota Outdoor News, you’ll find an excellent story written by an excellent writer about an excellent conservation group.

Again this year, it was my honor and privilege to make the call, this year to Nancy McLaughlin, of the Sand Dunes Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, to inform Nancy and members/volunteers that they’d been selected for our annual Outdoor Leaders Award. I hereby offer the chapter my sincere congratulations. Well deserved!

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here