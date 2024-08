While the author’s son, Ronny, had hunted turkeys in the past, he hadn’t yet scored – until this spring, when he hunted by way of a mentoring program sponsored by the Sand Dunes Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. The youth was able to shoot his first turkey, a jake, on the third day of the hunt on Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here