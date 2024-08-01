Streams of Thought: New Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee forming in Minnesota to track DNR spending

I don’t know about you, but as the buyer of a host of hunting and fishing licenses and stamps each year, I tend to sleep easier knowing that the money I spend, which in turn is spent by the Minnesota DNR, is being properly routed.

In other words, spent for its intended purposes. Thus it’s good to know, too, that for the past 30 years, there’s been a group of citizens to oversee that spending – those dollars that flow from the DNR’s Game and Fish Fund – as best they can. That group of citizens – for at least a few more months – comprise the Fisheries Oversight and the Wildlife Oversight committees.

