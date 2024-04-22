Search
Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024
Ohio DNR invites public to learn more about CWD in the state during April open houses

CWD was first detected in the region during the 2020-21 hunting season in Wyandot County. A disease surveillance area has been established in response to the confirmed cases, and intense monitoring continues in Wyandot, Hardin, Marion, and Allen counties. (Stock photo by Ron Steffe)

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites the public to attend an open house to learn more about chronic wasting disease (CWD) in whitetailed deer.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer. During the open houses, Division of Wildlife staff will discuss the biology of CWD, test results from the 2023-24 deer hunting season, efforts to slow the spread of the disease, and future management plans. A question-and-answer session follows the presentation.

Open houses will be held at:

• Marion County: Tuesday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in the Harding Room, 100 Executive Drive, Marion.

• Hardin County: Wednesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in the Arts & Crafts Building, 14134 Letson Ave., Kenton.

• Allen County: Thursday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Johnny Appleseed Park Headquarters, 1682 Slabtown Road, Lima.

• Wyandot County: Friday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds in the dining hall, 10171 OH 53, Upper Sandusky.

The disease was first detected in the region during the 2020-21 hunting season in Wyandot County. A disease surveillance area has been established in response to the confirmed cases, and intense monitoring continues in Wyandot, Hardin, Marion, and Allen counties.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans.

