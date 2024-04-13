Pros offer advice on how to fill your spring turkey tag in all parts of the season

When it comes to turkey hunting, sometimes we all question ourselves.
When to call, what types of sounds to make, or how and where to set up on that gobbler are all things that we could all use some advice on. I am always amazed at how I am hunting an animal with a brain the size of a walnut, yet I often times get duped by these birds. Well, for this story, I interviewed two of turkey hunting’s best in an effort to help you learn a few more tricks to hopefully help you put a notch on your spring turkey permit.