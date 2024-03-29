Turkey poult survival focus of a new study in Wisconsin

Having a handle on poult survival provides wildlife biologists with a solid indicator of which direction a turkey population is heading, so to that end a gang of researchers are afield now working on a poult survival project in Wisconsin.

It doesn’t take a ton of poult survival to maintain a population. The current metric, or benchmark used to measure flock health is to see at least two surviving poults per hen. Anything below that ratio indicates a declining flock like what is being experienced in some southeastern states.

