Turkey poult survival focus of a new study in Wisconsin

Having a handle on poult survival provides wildlife biologists with a solid indicator of which direction a turkey population is heading, so to that end a gang of researchers are afield now working on a poult survival project in Wisconsin.
It doesn’t take a ton of poult survival to maintain a population. The current metric, or benchmark used to measure flock health is to see at least two surviving poults per hen. Anything below that ratio indicates a declining flock like what is being experienced in some southeastern states.