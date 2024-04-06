Three types of locator calls every turkey hunter should use

Conversely, what does make turkey hunting difficult is when the longbeards just don’t want to cut loose. If you turkey hunt for more than a few days, you’re likely to encounter the reality of tightbeaked toms.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here