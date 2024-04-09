Adult trout stocked in southeast Michigan

Lansing — Approximately 2,800 adult trout recently were stocked by the Michigan DNR in the Huron River (Proud Lake Recreation Area, Oakland County) and Spring Mill Pond (Island Lake Recreation Area, Livingston County) in southeast Michigan. These fish are retired broodstock from Michigan’s state fish hatcheries.

The Huron River, downstream of the Proud Lake Dam, was stocked with approximately 1,370 brown trout and 1,400 rainbow trout, all ranging in size from 13 inches to 19 inches.

Spring Mill Pond was stocked with approximately 450 brown trout and 200 rainbow trout, also ranging from 13 inches to 19 inches. In addition, 400 yearling rainbow trout were stocked in the Huron River and 100 in Spring Mill Pond.

Special regulations apply for anglers interested in targeting these trout:

On Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area through April 29, anglers are limited to flies only, catch-and-release fishing, with the exception that children under 12 may keep one trout between eight and 12 inches.

On Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation through April 29, anglers are limited to artificial lures only, catch-and-release fishing.

On both bodies of water, beginning April 30, all baits are allowed and anglers may keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three over 15 inches.

The Clinton River was also stocked with 640 adult brown trout ranging from 13 inches to 17 inches. The Clinton River is open to trout fishing all year and anglers can keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three over 15 inches.

While these fish are stocked upstream of the PFAS advisory, the Huron River is under a “Do Not Eat” fish consumption advisory from Wixom Road south to Lake Erie due to elevated PFAS levels in fish. These trout do not reside in the river for long periods of time. Touching the fish or water is not considered a health concern.

For further information go to Michigan.gov/PFASResponse and search for Huron River.