Walleye, perch tally still strong in Michigan waters of Lake Erie

Exceptional walleye and perch fishing is expected to continue this year in the Western Basin of Lake Erie.

That’s the word from Jim Francis, the Michigan DNR’s Lake Erie Basin coordinator following the release of the lake-wide total allowable catch (TAC) for both species by the binational Lake Erie Committee.

“Everything is looking good,” Francis told Michigan Outdoor News. “We had another good year-class and there will be no changes in regulations. We should have really good walleye fishing and really good perch fishing.”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here