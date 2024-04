Had anyone walked past us along the shoreline, they would likely have thought my younger son, Tyler, was sick. Stomach cramps, maybe. He was hunched over, sweating, with an occasional groan escaping his lips.

But then he smiled.

We’d spent much of the morning at Dunlap Creek Lake in Fayette County, not far from Uniontown, baitfishing for stocked trout, and done well enough. We didn’t have limits, but were close.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here