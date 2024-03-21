Search
Thursday, March 21st, 2024
Lake Minnetonka Crappie Contest in Minnesota not happening in 2024

Proceeds from this tournament over the years benefited several charities, most recently Fishing For Life. (Stock photo)

Spring Park, Minn. — An annual rite of spring will not be happening in 2024. Via its social media accounts last week, Minnesota Bound announced that it would not be holding the 2024 Lake Minnetonka Crappie Contest.

“Due to a variety of factors, we have decided to cancel this year’s event. Thank you to all who have participated over the years. Please continue to introduce a kid to the great outdoors and crappie fishing,” the post said.

Last year, 2023 marked the 53rd year of the mostly annual event. Lord Fletcher’s bar and restaurant on the west metro lake’s west arm hosted the weigh-in. 

Originally the Johnson-Holiday tournament, the event marked an unofficial kick-off to the open water angling season for decades, and it produced piles of big slab crappies. Later, Gander Mountain stores operated the tournament.

Proceeds over the years benefited several charities, most recently Fishing For Life.

Weather and lack of corporate sponsorship prevented the event from happening several times, notably before Ron Schara Productions began coordinating it in 2012.

