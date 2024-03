The 2024 Minnesota legislative session is about a month old and, so far, there’s been no hearings or discussions regarding a bill relating to a carp deterrent at Lock and Dam 5 on the Mississippi River, even though it was a hot topic leading into the session.

But later this month, there’s a potential way to get the design and construction of the deterrent funded this session.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here