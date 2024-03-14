Michigan DNR works with land conservancy to expand Barry State Game Area

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan's 16,614-acre Barry State Game Area is set to expand by a little more than 200 acres thanks to a property donation that is expected to be accepted by Department of Natural Resources director M. Scott Bowen. The property was formerly owned by the Boys and Girls Club of Kalamazoo and was purchased by a conservation-oriented family that works with the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy, according to Mark Mills, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Division’s southwest regional manager.