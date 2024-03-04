New York Mixed Bag: Attendees exposed to parasite illness at Westchester County game dinners

Mount Kisco, N.Y. — The Westchester County Department of Health is investigating two cases of toxoplasmosis, a parasite infection, for those who were exposed after attending two game dinners held Jan. 19-20 at the Moses Taylor Jr. American Legion Post in Mount Kisco.

The Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported that venison and wild boar were served at the dinners. Some of the game, brought in by an outside caterer, was believed to have been undercooked.

Toxoplasmosis can cause birth defects or miscarriages in pregnant women, can be deadly for those with a weakened immune system, or result in prolonged visual deficits in those with eye symptoms. A healthy person’s immune system usually keeps the parasite from causing illness, and most people do not require treatment.

Some people with the parasite develop a flu-like illness that lasts a few weeks with symptoms that can include muscle aches, headache, fever with chills and sweats, tiredness, sore throat or swollen lymph nodes. Long-term effects, such as vision problems, are also possible.

The health department recommends that all individuals who ate food at or from these game dinners contact their doctor. They are also asking that anyone who is pregnant, immunosuppressed, experiencing visual changes or eye symptoms, or any other symptoms to call the health department at 914-813-5159 during business hours and 914-813-5000 after hours.

Indian Lake, N.Y. — Ice anglers should take note of two Feb. 17 incidents responded to by DEC Forest Rangers on Adirondack Lakes. On Indian Lake, Forest Rangers, the Indian Lake Fire and EMS, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a snowmobile accident on the ice when a rescue ATV broke through. The two first responders self-rescued and rangers used snowmobiles to bring them to an ambulance. Rangers also helped recover the first responders’ ATV from the water.

That same day, Forest Rangers responded to a call for a snowmobile through the ice on Stillwater Reservoir, a remote western Adirondack waterbody. The rider was out of the water when rangers arrived, but the snowmobile was submerged. Rangers returned the following day to provide scene safety while a tow operator removed the snowmobile from the water.

Recent warm trends have made ice conditions extremely questionable across much of New York. For more information on local conditions, visit the Fishing Reports on Page 24.

$3 Million in Invasive Species Grants Awarded In Six Categories

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced nearly $3 million in grant awards to prevent the spread of invasive species across New York State. The awards will support projects to reduce the impacts of invasive species through spread prevention, early detection and rapid response, management planning, research, education, and outreach.

The funds were awarded to 43 organizations, including not-for-profits, government entities, and academic institutions as follows:

• $263,390.17 for Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Boat Steward Education and Outreach/Voluntary Inspection;

• $340,437.50 for Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Stewards – Boat Decontamination Program;

• $1,762,442.74 for Invasive Species Early Detection/Rapid Response and Control (Terrestrial and Aquatic);

• $269,682 for Invasive Species Research;

$159,598 for Lake Management Planning and Implementation; a

• nd

• $197,243.04 for Invasive Species Education and Outreach.

These grants are part of the Invasive Species Grant Program, funded through New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

Vermont Bobcat, Hawks Test Positive For Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

Montpelier, Vt. – A bobcat and two Red-tailed Hawks found dead in Cornwall, Vermont, have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus infection, according to preliminary lab results shared with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department on Feb. 15. The department is now awaiting the results of a confirmatory second test, which may take several weeks to receive.

HPAI has been circulating in Vermont since 2022 and has been reported in wild birds including hawks and eagles as well as domestic fowl. The bobcat that tested positive this month is the first detection of HPAI virus in a mammal from Vermont. HPAI is uncommon in mammals, however, there have been HPAI detections in mammals in many other states including Connecticut, Maine, and New York.

Although mammals infected with HPAI are always of interest to wildlife officials, the risk to people from HPAI viruses remains low according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials will continue to monitor bird and other wildlife deaths that show signs consistent with possible HPAI infection.

“Our recommendations are the same as they’ve been since HPAI was first detected in our state – mainly, to avoid direct contact with wild birds,” said David Sausville, Wildlife Management Program Manager with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “Observe wild birds only from a distance and practice good hygiene around domestic fowl. Practice good biosecurity by keeping domestic fowl and other pets away from areas where wild birds gather, like bird feeding stations or duck ponds.”