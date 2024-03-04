New York’s Middletown air rifle team wins American Legion title, continues dominant stretch

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

American Legion Post 151 in Middletown, N.Y., has a storied history of teenage shooters and state championships. For the 32nd year in a row, the shooting team affiliated with the Legion post from Orange County finished first in the Sporter Air Rifle division of the New York State American Legion 3-P (three position) Air Rifle Championships.