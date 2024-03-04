Search
Monday, March 4th, 2024
New York’s Middletown air rifle team wins American Legion title, continues dominant stretch

The Middletown American Legion Post 151 air rifle team recently won the Sporter Air Rifle division of the New York State American Legion 3-P Air Rifle Championships. They are, left to right, Cindy Diggs, Magali Delarosa, Alexandra Bravo and Alice Martinez along with MSgt. Tom Willard and Legion District Commander Larry Behling. (Photo provided)
American Legion Post 151 in Middletown, N.Y., has a storied history of teenage shooters and state championships. For the 32nd year in a row, the shooting team affiliated with the Legion post from Orange County finished first in the Sporter Air Rifle division of the New York State American Legion 3-P (three position) Air Rifle Championships.
