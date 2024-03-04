Dan Ladd: Some concern exists as New York goes to print sporting licenses later this year

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s an ever-changing world in New York’s sporting community, exemplified by last month’s announcement that come this August when sporting licenses go on sale, we will be going to plain paper licenses and carcass tags. And, in more ways than one. This certainly makes sense from an expense standpoint as the synthetic paper used in recent years is not only expensive, but is difficult to come by.