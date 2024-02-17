Episode 475 – Minnesota Legislative session preview, 75 years of A Sand County Almanac, Mille Lacs 2024 walleye quota, and Florida crack(!) bears

A continued mild February has host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein plus Editor Tim Spielman discussing whether any black bears left their dens early this month. Also, what are some of the top policy items that could come up this legislative session (hint, time to eliminate the shotgun zone.) Then Buddy Huffaker, executive director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation in Baraboo, Wis., drops into talk about the 75th anniversary of “A Sand County Almanac” and the many events the Foundation will hold in March and throughout 2024 to celebrate the anniversary. Tim Lesmeister checks in again from New Zealand to talk about invasive white-tailed deer in Kiwi Kountry, plus they discuss the latest Mille Lacs walleye quota for 2024, sportshow season, and whether “crack bears” are a legitimate threat in Florida.