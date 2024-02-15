Despite warm winter, most Minnesota bears will wait for true spring to emerge from hideaways

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’ll take more than an ultra-warm stretch of late January and early February to roust most of Minnesota's black bears from their wintertime hideaways. While a few female “solos” and some males may have decided to explore what the heck winter recently had become, sows in hibernation with their cubs are awaiting a host of other indicators – including hours of daylight – to tell them it’s time to emerge, according to Andy Tri, the Minnesota DNR’s bear project leader stationed in Grand Rapids.