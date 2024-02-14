Outdoor News asks state leaders what their priorities are in Minnesota’s ’24 legislative session

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As the calendar flipped to the new year, many state agencies and advocacy organizations focused attention to the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. On Feb. 12, the Minnesota Legislature kicked off its 2024 session. Outdoor News spoke to a handful of legislators, Minnesota DNR officials, and a few organization representatives within Minnesota to figure out what to expect and what the priorities are where each will focus.