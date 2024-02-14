Minnesota Mixed Bag: Duluth Sports Show begins Feb. 15

Duluth, Minn. — The Duluth Sport Show – a combo that includes the Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel and RV Show and the Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic – runs Thursday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Stop by the show to see what’s new in boats, fishing and hunting gear, camping and travel options, and much more. The show features include Safari North, Humminbird Marine Electronics University, a kids fishing clinic, puppy-training seminar, free antler measuring and scoring by Minnesota Official Measurers, face painting for kids, and a boating simulator.

Ticket prices at the door are $12 for adults 18 and older, $7 for youth ages 6-17, and free for those age 5 and under. Show hours are 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18.

For more information, visit duluthsportshow.com.

DNR SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT FOR CARLOS AVERY WMA PLAN UPDATE

St. Paul — As part of its effort to update the Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area master plan, the Minnesota DNR is asking for input from people interested in the WMA.

The 24,600-acre WMA consists of wetlands, forest, grasslands, and small lakes that provide extensive hunting, trapping, wildlife watching, and other outdoor recreation opportunities just 30 miles north of the Twin Cities. The WMA master plan was last revised in 1977. The updated plan will include management goals, objectives, and strategies for the next 10 years.

An online questionnaire is available on the DNR website through Friday, March 15, and the DNR will host two public meetings, one in person and one online. In-person public meeting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Carlos Avery WMA Office Conference Room in Columbus. Online public meeting: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Registration is not required, and more information is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Written comments on the master plan may be submitted by emailing carlosavery.wildlife@state.mn.us or sending mail to Carlos Avery WMA, 5463-C West Broadway, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

DNR: TIME TO THINK TURKEY HUNTING

St. Paul — Turkey licenses will go on sale March 1 for several hunting seasons from mid-April to the end of May, with the A season kicking off on Wednesday, April 17. New this season, crossbows will be allowed by all hunters with archery turkey licenses.

And a reminder: Turkey hunters have through this Friday to apply for turkey-hunting permits for the A-C spring hunting seasons in Mille Lacs and Carlos Avery wildlife management areas and the A-B seasons in Whitewater Wildlife Management Area.

Visit the DNR website for more information.

DNR SEEKS COMMENTS ON DULUTH STREAM PLANS

Duluth, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR invites anglers and others to comment through March 1 on fisheries management plans. In the Duluth area, plans for several streams will be reviewed this winter (see the list of streams at mndnr.gov).

The DNR will use comments and suggestions from the public as it updates or creates new fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these streams over the next five to 20 years.

Anyone may request information, including draft management plans and share thoughts about fisheries management by contacting the Duluth area fisheries office by email at duluth.fisheries@state.mn.us or by calling (218) 302-3264.

FISH ART CONTEST NOW CASTING FOR ENTRIES

White Bear Lake, Minn. — There’s still time to enter the 2024 Fish Art Contest Students have until Feb. 28 to create and share their entries for the chance to win international recognition and prizes.

The contest is open internationally to students in kindergarten through grade 12. Simply create an original piece of art featuring a wild fish species and a one-page piece of creative writing, then enter at www.FishArt.org.

The program allows students to use their creativity to relate to the natural world while learning about aquatic conservation.

DNR ACCEPTING COMMENTS ON PROPOSED MAPLE CREEK HABITAT ENHANCEMENT PROJECT

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is accepting comments through Feb. 29 on an environmental assessment worksheet for the Maple Creek Habitat Enhancement Project, located in Fillmore County.

The proposed project includes enhancement of approximately 3,500 feet of fish habitat in Maple Creek, located within the Choice Wildlife Management Area. Trout Unlimited is proposing to restore ecological and hydrologic functions of the creek and adjacent floodplain within the project area.

A copy of the EAW is available on the project page of the DNR website. A hard copy may be requested by calling (651) 259-5122.

Comments must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29.

Mailed comments should be sent to the attention of Becky Horton, EAW project manager, Ecological and Water Resources Division, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road North, St. Paul, MN 55155.

Email comments should be sent to environmentalrev.dnr@state.mn.us with “Maple Creek” in the subject line.