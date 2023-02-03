A guide to Midwest sports shows as the season gets going in earnest

St. Paul — Winter sports shows are kicking into gear this month, and Outdoor News will be attending several over the next five weeks. If you find yourself at one of these venues, stop by, say hi, and update your subscription.

Here’s some information to guide you.

St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show

Location: St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center

Dates and Times: Friday, Feb. 10 (12-9 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 11 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.), and Sunday, Feb. 12 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Cost: $8 for adults, $2.50 for kids (ages 6-12) and free for those under age 5.

The St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show is a boat show, camping show, travel show, outdoor gear show, and more. Favorite attractions include a live trout pond and Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show. There will be about 100 exhibitors displaying products from boats to fishing gear and more.

Along with the exhibitors, there will be hunting and fishing seminars including speakers like Dave Csanda and Todd Amenrud.

www.stcloudsportshow.com/

Minnesota SCI World Hunting Expo

Location: Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, Brooklyn Park

Public Expo Dates and Times: Friday, Feb. 10 (2-10 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 11 (10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)

Private Expo Dates and Times: Friday, Feb. 10 (6-10 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 11 (4-10 p.m.)

Public Expo Costs: Free with access to exhibitors, raffle area, and silent auction

Private Expo (Dinner) Costs: $75 per person for Friday, Feb. 10, and $125 per person for Saturday, Feb. 11

The expo will have plenty of events and seminars, and there will be more than 50 exhibitors at this two-day weekend event. Seminar topics include a Q&A with Driven TV, Minnesota tracking dogs, and long-range shooting.

There will be raffles and silent auctions both days with prizes including wine, firearms and hunting trips around the world.

www.minnesotasci.com

Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel and RV Show

Location: The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

Dates and Times: Thursday, Feb. 16 (3-8 p.m.), Friday, Feb. 17 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 18 (9 a.m.-8 p.m.), and Sunday, Feb. 19 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Cost at the door: $12 for adults, $7 for those ages 6-17, and free for kids 5 and under

Chris Navratil, vice president of Shamrock Productions Inc., said this year’s Duluth show is the “best ever in my eyes,” with a variety of activities and events during the four-day run.

Several features are returning from last year, including a kids fishing clinic with Grant Sorensen. Also, Navratil said, the Pheasants Forever Youth Village will return, as will Lowrance Marine Electronics University. Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel will be back, too.

There will be more than 100 exhibitors at the show, with a variety of services and products for the outdoorsperson.

www.duluthsportshow.com

National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic

Location: Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN, 55404

Dates and Times: Friday, Feb. 17 (12-7 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 18 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.), Sunday, Feb. 19 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Costs: $15 and includes a six-month trial membership, or $35 and includes three daily admission tickets and a membership

The National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic is back in Minneapolis for the first time in three years. Jared Wiklund, public relations manager for PF/QF, is excited to have the event back in Minnesota.

Wiklund describes this show as a hybrid between sport show, trade show, and seminars. There are many show floor attractions, including the bird dog parade, pollinator pathway, grouse trail (new feature), and the youth village.

The Fest also has some ticketed events throughout the weekend. There will be bird dog trauma training from Thursday to Saturday, while the landowner workshop (new feature) will take place on Friday.

There’s also the Friday night upland rally, national banquet (Saturday), and women, wine and wild game (Sunday).

www.pheasantforever.org

Iowa Deer Classic

Location: Iowa Events Center, Des Moines, Iowa

Dates and Times: Friday, March 3 (3-9 p.m.), Saturday, March 4 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.), and Sunday, March 5 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Costs: $12 for adults, $5 for youth 10-15, and free for kids 9 and under

The Iowa Deer Classic will consist of seminars, contests, and different features. There’s plenty of variety for seminars, from bear hunting to trail cams to elk and mule deer to trophy fish. These seminars will help inform and educate the community for future hunting opportunities.

There will be 100-plus exhibitors and giveaways all weekend.

www.iowadeerclassic.com

Northwest Sportshow

Location: Minneapolis Convention Center

Dates and Times: Thursday, March 9 (1-8 p.m.), Friday, March 10 (12-8 p.m.), Saturday, March 11 (10 a.m.-7 p.m.), and Sunday, March 12 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Costs: $15 for adults and free for kids age 12 and under when accompanied by a paid adult

The Northwest Sportshow is celebrating its 89th anniversary with 3,000 square feet of space devoted to the outdoors.

A trout pond will be available for young children, along with the Ducks Unlimited room with a silent auction and free duck decoy painting for kids. Fishing 101 will cover all the basics for any type of angler and give anglers an opportunity to cast for fish in the Lundker Lake.

Along with the various events, the Northwest Sportshow will have a variety of hunting and fishing seminars.

Exhibitors coming to the show focus on the marine lifestyle, as well as travel resort packages, tackle, ATVs, marine electronics and more.

www.northwestsportshow.com

Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic

Location: Canterbury Park and Expo Center, Shakopee

Dates and Times: Friday, March 10 (1-9 p.m.), Saturday, March 11 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.), and Sunday, March 12 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Costs: $12 for adults, $5 for youth 10-15, and free for kids 9 and under

The Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic is a weekend filled with different activities and seminars. A huge component to the weekend is antler scoring, and there will be displays of some of the biggest whitetail antlers in the state.

Seminars will be presented by people like Melissa Bachman, Jesse Koskiniemi, Jeff Fredrick, Kurt Baumgartner, Lee and Tiffany Lakosky, and Nick Mundt.

There’s a trail cam contest, and six winners will be selected and win a trail camera. Youth can enjoy the Wild Trails Kid Zone with its BB gun range and trout pond.

www.mndeerclassic.com