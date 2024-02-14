Search
Wednesday, February 14th, 2024
Legislative session under way with focus on Minnesota’s rough fish

Tyler Winter, co-founder and director of Native Fish for Tomorrow, was a part of the discussions as the Minnesota DNR developed its Native Fish Conservation Report, releasing it in December 2023. Winter is holding a bowfin (dogfish), which is one of the more popular of Minnesota’s rough fish. Legislators are expected to propose changing statute to refer to rough fish as native rough fish, to distinguish them from invasive species. (Photo courtesy of Tyler Winter)
The Minnesota legislative session kicked off Monday, Feb. 12, at the State Capitol in St. Paul. As the session started, there were several bills introduced for further discussion by committees, and many of them applied to natural resources, the environment, or hunting and fishing. One bill that hasn’t been introduced but is anticipated to come shortly focuses on native rough fish. The Minnesota DNR worked with experts and stakeholders to develop the Native Fish Conservation Report that it completed in December 2023.
