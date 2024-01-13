Episode 470 – Final deer kill from 2023, Asian carp meetings in river towns, Upper Sioux State Park land transfer, and ranchers-vs.-cyclists in Colorado

Managing Editor and Host Rob Drieslein begins the broadcast with Editor Tim Spielman and the pair take a final look at the 2023 white-tailed deer kill in Minnesota and how crossbows affected the archery kill. Then Colleen O’Conner Toberman from Friends of the Mississippi River visits to share details about some upcoming public meetings explaining the DNR’s new Invasive Carp Action plan. Tim Lesmeister drops in for the back half of this week’s broadcast to discuss Wayne LaPierre’s recent resignation from the National Rifle Association, the DNR plan to transfer Upper Sioux Agency State park to a local tribal band in February, as well as a conflict between cyclists and ranchers over gravel roads in Colorado.