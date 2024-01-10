Outdoor Insights: Public meetings on invasive carp coming up in Minnesota’s Mississippi River towns, plus more newsworthy bullet points

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Late this month, several state nonprofits are hosting meetings in Mississippi River towns to engage the public on the status of silver and bighead carp. Friends of the Mississippi River and the Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance are leading the soirees with partners like the Minnesota Conservation Federation. A main topic will be the Minnesota DNR’s Invasive Carp Action Plan, which the Legislature told the DNR to complete by Jan. 15.