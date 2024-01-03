Search
Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Get your trophy scored, win some prizes at the 2024 Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic

The 2024 Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, March 8-10, at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. (Stock photo)

Be a part of Minnesota white-tailed deer hunting history and include your trophy in the biggest display of state bucks in one place.

If you took a mount-worthy buck during one of the 2023 Minnesota hunting seasons, bring it to the 2024 Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic. The goal of the event is to showcase your trophy for the entire weekend, plus, you have a chance to win ribbon and a great prize.

Yes, it’s an awesome opportunity to show off the fruits of your deer hunting labors. But, even more importantly, getting a rack scored at the Classic could mean big prizes, too.

Bring your antlers in for all three days of the show – scheduled Friday through Sunday, March 8-10 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee – and you’ll be eligible for a host of other prizes, including a Gearhead Disrupter 24 compound bow, 10 Madison Custom Deer Calls, and 10 Muddy Viking treestands.

For those leaving their antlers for all three days, to be eligible for the drawing, whitetail antlers need a minimum gross score of 140. Shed antlers, bear skulls, moose and elk antlers are eligible. One entry is allowed per person from hunters who harvested their animals in Minnesota. The drawing and award ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Seminar Area B.

MORE WHITETAIL COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

What are the top characteristics of consistent deer hunters? Be adaptable for pressured deer

Southeast Minnesota hunter kills 200-inch bucks in back-to-back seasons off 40-acre farm

New group formed in Minnesota called Hunters for Hunters focuses on wolves

The Rivers Edge TRAVELER Hang On Treestand will be awarded for first place in each of the 40 categories, but winners must be on hand Sunday, March 10 (at 1 p.m. Stage B) to receive their prize (winners also receive a blue ribbon). The top three finishers receive ribbons. Must be present to receive ribbons.

The top three entries in each of the categories will receive a first-, second-, or third-place ribbon. In addition, the top winner in each category will take home a Rivers Edge The TRAVELER hang on treestand! (Must be present to win the treestand & ribbons.)

Staffers from the Minnesota Official Measurers will be on hand scoring antlers all three days of the Classic. The scoring office will open early each day of the show – Friday at 10 a.m., Saturday at 8 a.m., and Sunday at 9 a.m. Trophies that the MOM staff scores also can be entered into the organization’s state recordbook, “Big Game Records of Minnesota.”

Those planning to show their trophy antlers this year may bring them to the event on Friday and leave them for the entire weekend. If the owner of a the antlers intends to display them for the duration of the three-day show, the registration form for the antlers will be stamped, and by paying $20.00, that person will receive three-day admission to the show. This deal is good on Friday or Saturday, then if you leave your antlers, you’ll receive a three-day admission wrist band. Pick up antlers after 1 p.m. on Sunday. Must be present to recieve prize and ribbon.

Attendees interested in bringing their big-game trophy antlers or bear skulls to the Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic should rest easy knowing that those prized possessions will be in good hands. Canterbury Park will provide 24-hour security during our show. There will be two security guards on duty at all times and one security guard will be positioned at the trophy wall 24 hours a day. Security cameras are also positioned to monitor the entire facility.

For more information go to www.mndeerclassic.com. Our staff looks forward to seeing you and your antlers.

See you at the show! Eric Meyer, Show Promoter

SCORING CATEGORIES

WHITETAIL

Typical-Firearm
Typical-Archery
Typical-Muzzleloader
Typical-Non-Hunting
Typical-Crossbow
Typical-Firearms-Historical
Typical-Archery-Historical
Typical-Muzzleloader-Historical
Typical-Crossbow-Historical
Typical-Youth-Firearms
Typical-Youth-Archery
Typical-Youth-Muzzleloader
Nontypical-Firearm
Nontypical-Archery
Nontypical-Muzzleloader
Nontypical-Non-Hunting
Nontypical-Crossbow
Nontypical-Firearm-Historical
Nontypical-Archery-Historical
Nontypical-Muzzleloader-Historical
Nontypical-Crossbow-Historical
Nontypical-Youth-Firearm
Nontypical-Youth-Archery
Nontypical-Youth-Muzzleloader

WHITETAIL SHEDS

Typical-Shed Matched Set
Typical-Shed Single
Nontypical-Shed Matched Set
Nontypical-Shed Single

MOOSE

Archery-Historical
Firearms-Historical
Muzzleloader-Historical
Sheds-Single
Matched-Set
Non-Hunting

ELK

Typical
Nontypical

BEAR

Archery
Firearm
Muzzleloader
NonHunting

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?