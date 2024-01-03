Get your trophy scored, win some prizes at the 2024 Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic

Be a part of Minnesota white-tailed deer hunting history and include your trophy in the biggest display of state bucks in one place.

If you took a mount-worthy buck during one of the 2023 Minnesota hunting seasons, bring it to the 2024 Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic. The goal of the event is to showcase your trophy for the entire weekend, plus, you have a chance to win ribbon and a great prize.

Yes, it’s an awesome opportunity to show off the fruits of your deer hunting labors. But, even more importantly, getting a rack scored at the Classic could mean big prizes, too.

Bring your antlers in for all three days of the show – scheduled Friday through Sunday, March 8-10 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee – and you’ll be eligible for a host of other prizes, including a Gearhead Disrupter 24 compound bow, 10 Madison Custom Deer Calls, and 10 Muddy Viking treestands.

For those leaving their antlers for all three days, to be eligible for the drawing, whitetail antlers need a minimum gross score of 140. Shed antlers, bear skulls, moose and elk antlers are eligible. One entry is allowed per person from hunters who harvested their animals in Minnesota. The drawing and award ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Seminar Area B.

MORE WHITETAIL COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

What are the top characteristics of consistent deer hunters? Be adaptable for pressured deer

Southeast Minnesota hunter kills 200-inch bucks in back-to-back seasons off 40-acre farm

New group formed in Minnesota called Hunters for Hunters focuses on wolves

The Rivers Edge TRAVELER Hang On Treestand will be awarded for first place in each of the 40 categories, but winners must be on hand Sunday, March 10 (at 1 p.m. Stage B) to receive their prize (winners also receive a blue ribbon). The top three finishers receive ribbons. Must be present to receive ribbons.

Staffers from the Minnesota Official Measurers will be on hand scoring antlers all three days of the Classic. The scoring office will open early each day of the show – Friday at 10 a.m., Saturday at 8 a.m., and Sunday at 9 a.m. Trophies that the MOM staff scores also can be entered into the organization’s state recordbook, “Big Game Records of Minnesota.”



Those planning to show their trophy antlers this year may bring them to the event on Friday and leave them for the entire weekend. If the owner of a the antlers intends to display them for the duration of the three-day show, the registration form for the antlers will be stamped, and by paying $20.00, that person will receive three-day admission to the show. This deal is good on Friday or Saturday, then if you leave your antlers, you’ll receive a three-day admission wrist band. Pick up antlers after 1 p.m. on Sunday. Must be present to recieve prize and ribbon.

Attendees interested in bringing their big-game trophy antlers or bear skulls to the Minnesota Deer and Turkey Classic should rest easy knowing that those prized possessions will be in good hands. Canterbury Park will provide 24-hour security during our show. There will be two security guards on duty at all times and one security guard will be positioned at the trophy wall 24 hours a day. Security cameras are also positioned to monitor the entire facility.

For more information go to www.mndeerclassic.com. Our staff looks forward to seeing you and your antlers.

See you at the show! Eric Meyer, Show Promoter

SCORING CATEGORIES

WHITETAIL

Typical-Firearm

Typical-Archery

Typical-Muzzleloader

Typical-Non-Hunting

Typical-Crossbow

Typical-Firearms-Historical

Typical-Archery-Historical

Typical-Muzzleloader-Historical

Typical-Crossbow-Historical

Typical-Youth-Firearms

Typical-Youth-Archery

Typical-Youth-Muzzleloader

Nontypical-Firearm

Nontypical-Archery

Nontypical-Muzzleloader

Nontypical-Non-Hunting

Nontypical-Crossbow

Nontypical-Firearm-Historical

Nontypical-Archery-Historical

Nontypical-Muzzleloader-Historical

Nontypical-Crossbow-Historical

Nontypical-Youth-Firearm

Nontypical-Youth-Archery

Nontypical-Youth-Muzzleloader

WHITETAIL SHEDS

Typical-Shed Matched Set

Typical-Shed Single

Nontypical-Shed Matched Set

Nontypical-Shed Single

MOOSE

Archery-Historical

Firearms-Historical

Muzzleloader-Historical

Sheds-Single

Matched-Set

Non-Hunting

ELK

Typical

Nontypical

BEAR

Archery

Firearm

Muzzleloader

NonHunting