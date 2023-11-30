New group formed in Minnesota called Hunters for Hunters focuses on wolves

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A new hunting group has formed in Minnesota, Hunters for Hunters, and its primary focus is wolves. The new hunting group has scheduled six “wolf predation” meetings in December and January across northern Minnesota. The meetings run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and are open to anyone who wants to provide comments or just listen to the conversation.