Ohio Insider: Wind turbines on Lake Erie stalled

It appears as though the pilot project to put electricity-producing wind turbines on Lake Erie has hit a major snag. According to a comprehensive story published in The Plain Dealer of Cleveland in December, the company behind the proposed wind project on the lake has halted its plans. The Lake Erie Energy Development Corp. (LEEDCo) cited rising costs and other challenges in putting the plans on hold.