Video: Bow bucks from South Dakota and Minnesota a product of adjusting within bedding cover

I showed up for a short out-of-state bowhunt in South Dakota on the afternoon of Nov. 7 and did a drive around the small property I had gained permission on. Most of my planning for this trip had focused on a field of grassland. A low-ground area here created some good habitat diversity — a mix of timber, cattails, willows and grasses adjacent to a small creek that bordered an agriculture field. That drive on Nov. 7 quickly revealed a gut-punch. The grass had been mowed, leaving nothing but ankle-high cover around the small slough.