Saturday, November 18th, 2023
Episode 462 – Minnesota deer kill rebounds, regional CWD update, “Tackle” Terry Tuma early ice chatter, and the lady wore antlers

Minnesota’s 2023 white-tailed deer harvest increased from the first weekend. Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman break it all down along with a waterfowl status report. Then “Tackle” Terry Tuma – or “T3” as he’s affectionately known by millions of ice belt anglers – joins the program to talk about upcoming ice fishing consumer shows and his insight into early hard-water action. The DNR’s Eric Hildebrand, the agency’s wildlife health supervisor, chimes in with the latest metrics on chronic wasting disease in Minnesota, plus thoughts on the scope of the outbreak across the Mississippi River. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the program with chatter on the 2024 Governor’s Fishing Opener, the CWD issue, and the hunter who took a white-tailed doe sporting a healthy set of antlers this hunting season.

