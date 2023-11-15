Wisconsin legislature sits indifferent as CWD infects 60% of counties

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wisconsin welcomed the deer herds of Polk and Trempealeau counties to its CWD-tainted roster in late October, leaving only 29 of the state’s 72 counties with no verified cases of the fatal disease in wild whitetails. That’s one advantage of Wisconsin’s voluntary testing program: We can pretend CWD exists only in the 43 counties where it’s been documented, thanks to the 30% of hunters who have gotten their deer tested over the years.