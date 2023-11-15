An odd duck season in Minnesota, but opportunities remain

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Don’t winterize your duck boat or stow away your decoys just yet. That’s the advice from state officials and others who have been closely monitoring the “moody” fall waterfowl migration as the duck season hits the backstretch and the weather turns positively balmy on the eve of Thanksgiving.