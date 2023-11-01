Wednesday, November 1st, 2023
Outdoor Insights: Early deer harvest numbers trending lower so far in Minnesota

The state’s overall total deer kill, including the bowhunting season as of Monday was down 18% from last year and 11% from the five-year mean. (Photo courtesy of the Minnesota DNR)
Joining me on last weekend’s Outdoor News Radio show and podcast, Barb Keller, the DNR’s big-game program leader, said she doesn’t expect Minnesota’s deer kill this year to exceed 2022’s. Whitetail hunters a year ago took 172,000 deer across all seasons for a 32% success rate, and Keller said lower deer numbers in northern Minnesota likely will keep statewide harvest lower again in 2023. Central and southern hunters could help by hunting hard and killing multiple deer, but overall, Keller expects a kill similar to 2022 and maybe even slightly lower.
What outdoor activities interest you?