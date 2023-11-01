Outdoor Insights: Early deer harvest numbers trending lower so far in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Joining me on last weekend’s Outdoor News Radio show and podcast, Barb Keller, the DNR’s big-game program leader, said she doesn’t expect Minnesota’s deer kill this year to exceed 2022’s. Whitetail hunters a year ago took 172,000 deer across all seasons for a 32% success rate, and Keller said lower deer numbers in northern Minnesota likely will keep statewide harvest lower again in 2023. Central and southern hunters could help by hunting hard and killing multiple deer, but overall, Keller expects a kill similar to 2022 and maybe even slightly lower.