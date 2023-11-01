Deer hunt opener ’23: “It’s a tradition that a lot of Minnesotans share”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota firearms deer opener is Saturday, and for many it’s about tradition and creating new stories at deer camps across the state. The Minnesota DNR expects to see many hunters in blaze orange roaming around private property, wildlife management areas, and other lands in hopes of harvesting a memorable deer for the season. As of Monday, there weren’t expected to be as many hunters in the woods as last year because there’s been a drop in firearms deer license sales. Barb Keller, the DNR’s big-game program leader, said she hopes to see more sales leading into opener weekend.