Rob Drieslein shares some reports from last weekend’s ring-necked pheasant hunting opener in South Dakota, then he and Tim Spielman analyze the great potential for duck hunters this weekend. Sharon Stiteler, the “Birdchick,” then jumps into the program to talk about fall bird migration in the region. Barb Keller, big game program leader for the Minnesota DNR offers an outlook for next weekend’s firearms deer opener, then Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with thoughts on the sale of Bloomington-based electronics company Vexilar to an Iowa wealth management firm.
Episode 459 – A marvelous duck forecast entering weekend, Birdchick on birds, DNR forecast for firearms deer opener, plus Vexilar sale
