Minnesota’s firearms deer forecast: Many factors will affect how hunters fare

How will hunters fare during the 2023 Minnesota firearms deer season? It seems like as much as any time in recent memory, the answer to that question may depend on where you hunt. Parts of northern Minnesota are coming off a second straight severe winter that has managers concerned about overall deer numbers in multiple deer permit areas. On the opposite end of the spectrum are the 300 and 600 series DPAs in southeastern Minnesota. Hunters again have opportunities to shoot more than one deer almost across the board in the southeast.