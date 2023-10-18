Want a chance at great prizes? Take part in Outdoor News’ annual Best Buck Contest

The annual Outdoor News Best Buck Contest offers great prizes and awards to multiple winners from seven states across our coverage area!

This is a photo contest. Outdoor News would rather support the notion of sportsmen and women enjoying the experience and creating memories than just concentrating on antler size. The rating system will be on photo quality, including composition and clarity.

A panel of judges representing various interests will be selected in the weeks ahead to assist in the final selection of the winners. The contest is for either archery or firearms. Make sure that everyone in your hunting party carries a camera this deer hunting season. Every buck has a chance to win!

Prizes are awarded across Outdoor News’ state-specific contests in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and New York. Grand-prize winners from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania receive a Mathews Phase4 bow, and the grand-prize winners in New York, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan receive a Gearhead Archery Disrupter Pro 24 bow.

Other prizes include:

First prize — Halo Rangefinder CL300, Cyclops Poseidon Headlamp, Tenzing Hangtime Daypack

Second prize — Stealth Cam Reactor Cell Cam

Third prize — Irish Setter MudTrek Boot

Fourth prize — SME Boot Dryer

Fifth prize — Wildgame Terra Cell Camera

Sixth prize — Walker’s Electronic Razor Muffs

Seventh prize — Cold Steel Click-N-Cut Hunters Model

10 semifinalists — Hunters Specialties True Talker Grunt Call

Plus, weekly winners get a prize package from Wildlife Research Center. Winning photos are published in print issues of Outdoor News and at outdoornews.com.

Hunters can find an entry form and state-specific contest details in recent and upcoming print editions of Outdoor News. Or visit here to submit your entry online and to check the rules and tips for the contest.