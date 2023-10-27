Reason for optimism heading into Minnesota’s 2023 trapping season?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

During the past couple of months, the focus has been on hunting seasons across Minnesota. But at the end of October, most of the trapping seasons kick off with many factors influencing success. Bert Highland, Minnesota Trappers Association vice president, said factors like weather and fur prices will determine whether the trapping season is successful. “It is dependent on fur prices for a lot of people,” Highland said. “Limiting factors, I would say the number one, I guess even greater than fur prices, is weather. If we get an early freeze, that curtails a lot of the trapping activity. People just don’t want to deal with the snow and the ice.”