Kayaks are a great tool for whitetail hunters.

They are popular for helping people go deeper into areas as a way to avoid hunting pressure, and for better access into locations without bumping deer out. In this short video below, Eric Morken details how he likes to use his NuCanoe Frontier 12 kayak for scouting in mid-to-late October when west-based winds would otherwise blow his scent into bedding areas if he were to scout by moving through the timber on foot.