Consistent watering essential for newly-planted trees in Iowa this fall

Fall is usually a good time to plant trees with mild temperatures and adequate ground moisture. With drought conditions across Iowa this fall, watering newly planted trees on a regular schedule through the 2024 growing season is essential for a strong start and healthy life.