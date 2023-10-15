Winging your way to Ohio’s waterfowl opener

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ohio's October waterfowl opener is unique in that the weather is nice, a pleasant time to be out duck hunting. Excitement runs high. Nothing like the sounds of a mallard in the distance at sunrise. And the wing beats, you may not even see them yet, but you can hear them. It just does not get any better than this. To do it right means you cannot drop everything and go when the season rolls around. Here are a couple of things to consider.