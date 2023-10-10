Tuesday, October 10th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Tuesday, October 10th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Small-game seasons getting underway in Ohio

Trapping season for mink and several other furbearing species opens on Nov. 10. (Photo by Stan Tekiela)

Columbus — Several small game seasons are well underway already in the Buckeye State, and more – plus furbearer seasons – are beginning soon.

And, there’s already been an early gun season for deer in the Disease Surveillance Area (DSA) of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties. That hunt was held Oct. 7-9. Bow season within the DSA started early, on Sept. 9, and runs through the end of archery season on Feb. 4, 2024.

Fall turkey season opens on Saturday, Oct. 14, and runs through Nov. 12 in select Ohio counties.

Squirrel season opened on Sept. 1 and runs through Jan. 31, 2024. See the regulations for daily bag limits.

The youth small game season is open on two weekends – Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.

Seasons opening on Nov. 3 include rabbit, pheasant, and quail (select counties and wildlife areas). Rabbit season closes on Feb. 29, 2024, because 2024 is a leap year. The pheasant hunt closes on Jan. 14, 2024. The short quail season closes Nov. 26.

Fox, raccoon, skunk, oppossum, and weasel hunting begins on Nov. 10 and runs through Jan. 31, 2024.

For trappers, Nov. 10 is the opening date for fox, raccoon, skunk, opposum, weasel, mink, and muskrat. Beaver and river otter trapping begins on Dec. 26 and closes Feb. 29, 2024.

The first split of dove season closes on Nov. 5. The second split opens on Dec. 9 and runs through Jan. 1, 2024.

The early goose and teal season is in the books for this year. For complete information on Ohio’s general waterfowl seasons, see the story on Page 1 of this edition of Ohio Outdoor News.

For more information on season dates, bag limits, hunting requirements and regulations, visit the Division of Wildlife’s website at www.wildohio.gov.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?