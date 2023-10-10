Small-game seasons getting underway in Ohio

Columbus — Several small game seasons are well underway already in the Buckeye State, and more – plus furbearer seasons – are beginning soon.

And, there’s already been an early gun season for deer in the Disease Surveillance Area (DSA) of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties. That hunt was held Oct. 7-9. Bow season within the DSA started early, on Sept. 9, and runs through the end of archery season on Feb. 4, 2024.

Fall turkey season opens on Saturday, Oct. 14, and runs through Nov. 12 in select Ohio counties.

Squirrel season opened on Sept. 1 and runs through Jan. 31, 2024. See the regulations for daily bag limits.

The youth small game season is open on two weekends – Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.

Seasons opening on Nov. 3 include rabbit, pheasant, and quail (select counties and wildlife areas). Rabbit season closes on Feb. 29, 2024, because 2024 is a leap year. The pheasant hunt closes on Jan. 14, 2024. The short quail season closes Nov. 26.

Fox, raccoon, skunk, oppossum, and weasel hunting begins on Nov. 10 and runs through Jan. 31, 2024.

For trappers, Nov. 10 is the opening date for fox, raccoon, skunk, opposum, weasel, mink, and muskrat. Beaver and river otter trapping begins on Dec. 26 and closes Feb. 29, 2024.

The first split of dove season closes on Nov. 5. The second split opens on Dec. 9 and runs through Jan. 1, 2024.

The early goose and teal season is in the books for this year. For complete information on Ohio’s general waterfowl seasons, see the story on Page 1 of this edition of Ohio Outdoor News.

For more information on season dates, bag limits, hunting requirements and regulations, visit the Division of Wildlife’s website at www.wildohio.gov.