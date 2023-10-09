Wild Rice: Here are recipes to incorporate this natural superfood into your wild game diet this fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Back in the early 1970s, my dad and a buddy harvested wild rice from a small lake near the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. My parents stored the wild grain in coffee cans, and Mom cooked it as a side dish just once a year, on Thanksgiving. The stuff keeps forever, and we enjoyed that Minnesota wild rice for nearly 20 days of thanks. It may have been my favorite part of the holiday, and I always wondered why we didn’t eat more of it. Maybe because even though wild rice has a humble background, it’s not cheap. A pound of legitimately hand-harvested wild rice from a Midwestern wetland can set you back $20 at a grocery store. Of course, there are more affordable options.