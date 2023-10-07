What hunters and wildlife officials are saying about EHD in southeastern New York’s deer herd

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As an avid outdoorsman, I learned three things right away when I moved to Ulster County, N.Y.: there are ticks on seemingly every blade of tall grass, there is a thriving population of black bears, and the deer herd is afflicted with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD. I’ve been deer hunting for many years, and in many areas of New York State, and I can testify to the fact that the whitetails in different regions of the state – while the same species – are diverse in their lifestyle, and to some extent, their appearance.