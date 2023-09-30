Minnesota waterfowlers are reporting one of the best openers in recent memory in 2023, and Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman break it all down. Then hardcore vertical bowhunter Tony Peterson jumps into the program with an update on the first two days of the archery deer hunting season and tactical advice for hunters as the calendar switches to October. Acclaimed wildlife artist and new federal duck stamp winner Chuck Black then calls into the show and talks about how he lives in Montana but his waterfowling heart remains in the state where he grew up: Minnesota! Finally, Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with several topics, including what heavy rains mean for the fall salmon spawn and run, one more quick report from the AGLOW conference in Bemidji, and the half-dozen flamingos that have attracted birdwatchers far and wide and look amazingly comfortable on the Wisconsin side of Lake Michigan.
Episode 455 – Federal duck stamp winner Chuck Black, an excellent Minnesota duck report, early bowhunting tactics with Tony Peterson, and flamingos in Wisconsin
