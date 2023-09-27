Gathering of outdoors writers includes awards, fishing, and much more in Bemidji, Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) held its 67th annual meeting in Bemidji, Sept. 17-21. Founded in 1956, AGLOW is an organization of writers, editors, publishers, broadcasters, authors, lecturers, photographers, artists, electronic media specialists, outdoors industry representatives, and tourism professionals, all working together to promote the conservation and responsible use of North American outdoor resources. During the week of the conference, a record number of attendees enjoyed fantastic weather, the northern lights on Monday evening, and a wide variety of seminars and craft-improvement subjects.