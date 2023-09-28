Heavy rains hamper Minnesota’s North Shore salmon run

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Recent heavy rains in the Duluth area likely have thrown a wrench into fall fish runs along Lake Superior’s North Shore – at least temporarily. More than 7 inches of rain fell at the epicenter of the storm near the French River last weekend. As a result, North Shore streams, which usually have light flow in the fall, were raging. A light rainfall in September can get fish moving upstream. Pink, coho, and Chinook salmon, as well as brown and coaster brook trout all enter North Shore streams in fall. With minimal flow, light rain events raise stream levels, which permits fish to run upriver. But the recent rainfall was an extreme event.