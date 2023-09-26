Minnesota duck hunting opener better than expected? Hunters find plentiful birds across the state

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If, for some unfortunate reason, you couldn’t participate in last weekend’s traditional duck opener in Minnesota, you missed out on, as one waterfowler mused on social media, a “hunting bonanza.” Steve Cordts, Minnesota DNR waterfowl staff specialist, said reports from wildlife managers and hunter bag checks across the state found many happy waterfowlers – even if excessively dry conditions made wetland and shallow lake access tough in many areas “It was a very good to excellent opener for a lot of hunters,” Cordts said on Monday afternoon. “That’s my assessment based on the reports I’ve gotten.”