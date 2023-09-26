Tuesday, September 26th, 2023
Minnesota duck hunting opener better than expected? Hunters find plentiful birds across the state

The Minnesota DNR said 61,574 state duck stamps had been sold through Monday, down about 2.6% from a year ago. Reports from across many regions of the state suggest that those who hunted saw a lot of success, with wood ducks like this drake pictured here a part of many hunters' bags. (Stock photo from the Michigan DNR)
If, for some unfortunate reason, you couldn’t participate in last weekend’s traditional duck opener in Minnesota, you missed out on, as one waterfowler mused on social media, a “hunting bonanza.”  Steve Cordts, Minnesota DNR waterfowl staff specialist, said reports from wildlife managers and hunter bag checks across the state found many happy waterfowlers – even if excessively dry conditions made wetland and shallow lake access tough in many areas “It was a very good to excellent opener for a lot of hunters,” Cordts said on Monday afternoon. “That’s my assessment based on the reports I’ve gotten.”
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

