Ohio State University, Ohio Division of Wildlife undertake large coyote study, and hunters and trappers can help

There is a new multi-year Ohio State University/Ohio Division of Wildlife statewide study underway that is investigating multiple aspects of coyote-livestock conflicts. Now that hunting seasons are opening, the coyote researchers wanted to be sure to alert hunters and trappers of their project in the event that they would be willing to help them obtain samples. The overall purpose of this project is to provide practical information to minimize livestock-coyote conflict in Ohio. The project is also doing an in-depth diet analysis for coyotes across Ohio to determine what Ohio coyotes are eating.