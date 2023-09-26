Stocked walleyes supplement panfish fishery on Michigan’s Fine Lake in Barry County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With 162 inland lakes in Barry County, including 24 that are over 100 acres, picking just one to fish often can be a daunting task. Fine Lake, located in the south-central part of the county about eight miles northwest of Battle Creek, is one of the good ones.