Ohio’s Outdoor Calendar

SEPT. 23: Izaak Walton League Walk with Hawks, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Izaak Walton League, 7085 Friendsville Road, Medina. For more info, call the Ohio School of Falconry, 614-312-5004.

SEPT. 23: WTU Conotton Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Scio American Legion, 38175 Crimm Road, Scio. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

OCT. 6: WTU Maumee Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 6 p.m., Holland Gardens, 6530 Angola Road, Holland. For more info, call Allen Dunlap, 567-213-2101.

OCT. 13: WTU Holmes County Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., Holmes County Fairgrounds – Harvest Ridge Building, 8882 State Route 39, Millersburg. For more info, call Rick Schafer, 330-231-7700.

OCT. 14: WTU Erie County/North Coast Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 83, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. For more info, call Tony Mann, 419-656-7985.

OCT. 20: WTU Magic City Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Barberton Moose lodge, 250 31st Street, Barberton. For more info, call Dale Farmer, 989-619-3481.

OCT. 27: WTU Deer Creek Chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., George Event Center, 144 30th St. NW, Canton. For more info, call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744.

OCT. 28: WTU Big Walnut Creek American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Cardinal Entertainment Center, 616 State Route 61, Marengo. For more info, call Justin Ross, 614-774-8784.

OCT. 28: WTU Mid Ohio Valley Chapter Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds Junior Fair building, 922 Front St., Marietta. For more info, call Jon or Karen Wentz, 740-538-2950.

NOV. 10: WTU Muskingum Valley Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Muskingum County Fairgrounds Veterans Building, 1300 Pershing Road, Zanesville. For more info, call Kent Papageorge, 740-270-9075.

NOV. 11: WTU Mosquito Creek Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Yankee Lake Ballroom, 1814 State Route 7, Brookfield. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

NOV. 17: WTU East Central Ohio Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Lake Park Pavilion, 23253 State Route 83 N, Coshocton. For more info, call Brian Henry, 614-679-3464.

NOV. 18: WTU Tuscarawas County Chapter Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., New Philadelphia Elks, 1180 Union Ave. NW, Dover. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

NOV. 22: WTU Sugar Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., The Ponds Venue, 10547 Manchester Ave. SW, Beach City. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

NOV. 24: WTU Ashtabula County Chapter Buck Fever Night, 4:30 p.m., Ashtabula County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 127 N. Elm St., Jefferson. For more info, call Dale Sunderlin, 440-466-2223.

Bealsville Sportsmen’s Club: 48826 Center Ridge Road, Bealsville, OH. Shoots planned for April 16, May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call Mike Louden, 740-391-8174.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

East Knox Lions Club: 22430 Coshocton Road, Howard. Turkey shoots planned for Sept. 24 through Nov. 26, Sundays only. For more info, call Chris Fletcher, 740-358-6399.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: Shoots planned for May 7, June 3-4, July 1-2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, and Sept. 17. For more info visit www.LoneEagleArchery.com or call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744, or Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.- 11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

JUNE 2: Crow season opens (Fri., Sat., Sun. only).

SEPT. 10: Early goose season closes.

SEPT. 17: Early teal season closes.

SEPT. 30: Whitetail deer archery season opens.

OCT. 14: Fall turkey season opens.

OCT. 21: Youth small game season opens.

OCT. 22: Youth small game season closes.

OCT. 28: Youth small game second weekend opens.

OCT. 29: Youth small game second weekend closes.

NOV. 3: Pheasant season opens

NOV. 3: Quail season opens (select counties).



NOV. 12: Fall turkey season closes.

NOV. 27: Whitetail deer gun season opens.

DEC. 3: Whitetail deer gun season closes.

DEC. 16: Whitetail deer bonus gun weekend opens.

DEC. 17: Whitetail deer bonus gun weekend closes.

JAN. 14: Pheasant season closes.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.